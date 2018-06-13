You are here:

Dumbo teaser: Tim Burton's live-action remake of 1941 Disney classic traces baby elephant's origins

Disney has released a teaser for Tim Burton's live-action adaptation of Dumbo.

The film stars Colin Farrell as Holt Farrier, a war veteran and former circus performer. After returning from war, he joins a struggling circus troupe and is put in charge of a baby elephant who is subjected to mockery and jokes for his oversized ears.

Dumbo's potential to fly is soon discovered, making the circus successful again. This invites the attention of an entrepreneur VA Vandevere (Michael Keaton) who wants to recruit the elephant for his grand entertainment venture Dreamland.

The teaser features Norwegian popstar Aurora's rendition of the signature ballad 'Baby Mine' and shows Farrier and his family and discovering Dumbo and the baby elephant taking flight.

The film also stars Danny DeVito as Max Medici, Eva Green as aerial artist Colette Merchant and Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins as Farrier's kids Milly and Joe.

Burton is known for films like Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Frankenweenie and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He also worked on a reimagined version of Alice in Wonderland.

Dumbo is also one of Disney's many planned featured adaptations of classics including Lion King, Aladdin and Mulan. The film is slated to release on 29 March, 2019.

Watch the teaser here:

