Avengers 4 rumour round-up: Leaked concept art turns out to be fake; trailer to release by 26 November?

With Marvel keeping the details about next year's mega-event Avengers 4 tightly under wraps, fans have been theorising and speculating since they came out of the cinemas having watched the heartbreaking Infinity War. With so many supposed 'leaks', rumours and theories going around Reddit and the rest of the Internet, we thought we'd compile all the big ones that have been doing the rounds over the past week.

Is Bucky Barnes not returning for Avengers 4?

Sebastian Stan is not entirely sure if he’s in Avengers 4. Bucky Barnes was one of the victims of Thanos's Snappening and Stan, in a recent interview with Collider, appeared a little confused about his MCU fate.

“When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two. The truth is, I don’t even know if I’m in (Avengers 4). What I shot was in part one. And anything that I shot may or may not have been in part one or part two and I still don’t know. There were things that we shot that were never gonna’ make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing.”

But the actor does promise the film will surely be worth all the hype. “You know it’s going to deliver on a level that we probably haven’t even digested yet. Because that’s what they do best,” he insisted.

Avengers 4 leaked concept art turns out to be fake

The leaked retail box of Rocket and Thor toys wearing matching armour (which resembled the outfit worn by Dr Pym to travel to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and The Wasp) fuelled theories about time travel being a major plot element in Avengers 4 but also gave way to the other Avengers in similar outfits, as revealed in an image on Reddit.

ComicBook.com found out that the images were, however, fake and the results of a poor Photoshop job. Avengers 4 trailer to drop on 26 November?

After the surprise arrival of Toy Story 4 teaser on Monday, MCU Cosmic's Jeremy Conrad believes the first promotional clip of Avengers 4 will be released in two weeks time, ahead of the theatrical release of Ralph Breaks the Internet.

It will be online before it’s in theaters. Just like the Toy Story trailer. Maybe two weeks away, after Ralph is out. https://t.co/LdSwcjzCFp — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 12, 2018

“It will be online before it’s in theaters. Just like the Toy Story trailer. Maybe two weeks away, after Ralph is out.”

Reminded me that RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET is out next week. Bearing that in mind and how they dropped TS4 today...Disney won't want to dilute the buildup to Ralph's US opening weekend - even if these are arguably different audiences. So, right after that film's opening, enter: pic.twitter.com/2EEUqLm5gI — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) November 12, 2018

Trailer insider Anton Volkov concurred, saying: Bearing that in mind and how they dropped TS4 (Toy Story 4) today…Disney won’t want to dilute the buildup to Ralph’s US opening weekend – even if these are arguably different audiences. In other words: two weeks people.”

Thor to die at the hands of Thanos?

A new fan theory from a Redditor posits that Ragnarok, the Asgardian apocalypse which began in Thor: Ragnarok, is not yet over and will only conclude in Avengers 4. It also adds that Ragnarok cannot be completed until the death of all the gods, bar two.

"One of the major deaths in the story is Thor. His death is central to Ragnarok, just like Odin's," the Redditor claims.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.

The as-yet-untitled Marvel film will open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 13:06 PM