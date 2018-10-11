News posters for Aladdin's live action remake, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms unveiled

New posters for Disney's upcoming films The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and the live action remake of Aladdin were recently revealed. Will Smith, who will be playing Genie, shared an image featuring the famed magical gold lamp.

A remake of the original 1992 animated film, Aladdin will star Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, writes The Hollywood Reporter. Billy Magnussen and Nasim Pedrad are also part of the supporting cast. Guy Ritchie will be helming the project that hits cinemas on 29 May, 2019.

It’s time. Check out our EXCLUSIVE artwork from Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and discover it in Dolby Cinema November 2! #DisneysNutcrackerpic.twitter.com/nX7aEOvsdw — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) October 9, 2018

The new Dolby Cinema poster of Nutcracker was also unveiled. The fantasy drama's cast includes Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Helen Mirren, Jack Whitehall, Richard E Grant, and Eugenio Derbez. The story has been inspired by ETA Hoffman's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston have directed the film, which releases on 2 November.

