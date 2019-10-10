War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action film earns Rs 228.55 crore in eight days

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has collected Rs 11.90 crore. The Hindi version raked in Rs 11.20 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions had a combined haul of Rs 70 lakh. According to trade analysts, it can surpass the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh.

The film can also earn Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office, if the same reception is maintained. The success of War has surely made up for Yash Raj Films' last box office disaster, Thugs of Hindostan.

Here is the latest box office report

#War continues its supremacy... Biz on Wed - Day 8 in this case - is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits... Has stamina to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh [highest grosser of 2019]... #War could also emerge first ₹ 300 cr #Hindi film of 2019 [NBOC]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

Here are the total earnings

The presence of two of the most popular Bollywood stars, Hrithik and Tiger, on screen for the first time contributed to the success. It was previously reported the film had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release, beating the pre-release figures of many big-budget features.

Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria play supporting roles in War.

War recorded the highest opening for a film in 2019, surpassing Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho, and Kalank. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan. It is now the highest-opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday.

Director Siddharth Anand revealed that he has plans to expand the film into an action thriller franchise. "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action," Siddharth recently told Indo-Asian News Service.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 14:03:10 IST