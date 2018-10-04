Val Kilmer on Top Gun: Maverick — It gives me the same joy as the first one; What a thrill!

Val Kimer is all set to reprise his role as fighter pilot Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the hit 1986 action drama. In an interview with Variety, the actor was asked about his expectations from the upcoming film and the legacy of his iconic role of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky .

"With the same economy and joy the first one was made. We’ve had so much fun acting together again after all these years. Boy, what a thrill," said the actor.

Tom Cruise, who plays Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell had shared the first look of the sequel in June. His character is one of the top pilots in a training camp for elite military pilots, who engages in a bitter rivalry with a fellow pilot played by Kilmer. The new installment will explore Maverick's time in the modern military, as he tries to adjust in the world of drones and modern tech.

Top Gun: Maverick was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on 12 July, 2019 but will now release on 26 June, 2020. It was reported that the delay will give the film's cast time for flight training.

Besides Cruise and Kilmer, the film also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto, and Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Miles Teller and Thomasin McKenzie. Deadline, on 3 October, also reported that Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher, Greg Tarzan Davis, Raymond Lee, Jake Picking, Lyliana Wray and Jean Louisa Kelly have all bagged supporting roles in the film.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018