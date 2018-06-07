You are here:

Top Gun: Maverick — Val Kilmer to return as fighter pilot Iceman in sequel to 1986 action film

Actor Val Kimer is all set reprise his role of fighter pilot Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the hit 1986 action drama.

The 58-year-old actor will join Tom Cruise in the sequel which recently started production, reported The Wrap.

The original film, directed by Tony Scott, featured Cruise as a young naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. It also starred Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt in pivotal roles.

Kilmer had previously hinted in a Facebook post that he was offered a chance to star in the sequel.

However, Kilmer later updated his Facebook post, saying he "jumped the topgun" in making the announcement.

"This is a long way off so calm down. This has been talked about for a long long time and being offered a role is very different from doing a role. I jumped the gun with my post. I jumped the topgun An innocent mistake. It was just such a wonderful phone call with my agent" Kilmer had said.

The sequel, being directed Oblivion helmer Joseph Kosinski, will explore Maverick time in the modern military, as he tries to adjust in the world of drones and modern tech.

Top Gun: Maverick is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and David Ellison for Skydance, and is expected to release in July next year.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 19:00 PM