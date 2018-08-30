You are here:

Paramount pushes Top Gun: Maverick to June 2020, to release A Quiet Place sequel on 15 May of same year

Los Angeles: Tom Cruise's much awaited Top Gun sequel has been pushed back to 2020 as Paramount Pictures updated its release calendar.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, titled Top Gun: Maverick, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on July 12, 2019 but will now release on June 26, 2020.

The delay will provide the film's cast, that also include Miles Teller, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly, time for flight training.

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 action drama film Top Gun. The first movie starred Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside, Tim Robbins, Rick Rossovich, John Stockwell, James Tolkan, Clarence Gilyard, Barry Tubb, Adrian Pasdar and Whip Hubley.

The studio also announced the sequel to its sleeper hit film A Quiet Place, which released on 6 April 2018. It is set to hit the screens on 15 May, 2020.

The film was directed John Krasinski who also co-wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The nearly dialogue-free movie centres on a family (led by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt) as they struggle to survive in a world of monsters that hunt by sound.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 11:46 AM