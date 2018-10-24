Vada Chennai director Vetrimaaran confirms deletion of wedding night scene after fishermen protest

Vada Chennai director Vetrimaaran announced that a few scenes in the film which had caused outrage among the fishing community would be censored, reports The News Minute. The director announced the decision through a video and also apologised to the community.

He said the decision was taken after he saw that some fishermen had posted certain scenes from the Dhanush-starrer and expressed their displeasure regarding them. He further added that the intention of the makers of Vada Chennai were never to hurt anyone or make any political statement.

In his video statement released by on 22 October, Vetrimaaran apologised for causing agony to any marginalised community or individual inadverently. He also promised that any problematic scenes would be deleted. A scene that had become the main point of contention was a wedding-night sequence on a ship. The film has now been handed over to the audit committee which will make the necessary changes and the final reel will be ready within the next seven to 10 days, informed the director.

Vetrimaaran added that the sequels to the film will depict the struggles of most north Chennai residents but will be mindful of not using their abject poverty merely for commercial gain.

