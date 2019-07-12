UP Police record Sonakshi Sinha's statement at her residence in connection with alleged cheating case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday visited the Mumbai residence of Sonakshi Sinha in an apparent attempt to reach out to the Bollywood actor. The ongoing investigation by police is in connection with a case registered against the actor for allegedly not performing at an event despite accepting payment for the same.

In February, a case was registered against the actor and four others for allegedly accepting Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance in Delhi but not turning up for the event. The event was scheduled to take place in September 2018.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 of IPC.

A police officer from Mumbai's Juhu station told Mumbai Mirror that the Moradabad force had approached them on 11 July (Thursday) for support. Following this, they were provided with manpower and a team had gone to her house to record the actress' statement.

"In her nine years long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide," Sinha's spokesperson told Mirror.

Sinha was last seen in Dharma Productions' Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor. Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt. Her other upcoming projects include Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Khandaani Shafakhana with Badshah.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

