Khandaani Shafakhana new song Koka: Sonakshi Sinha grooves with Badshah, Varun Sharma

The first song 'Koka' from Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming social comedy Khandaani Shafakhana was released on 28 June (Friday). It is a reprised version of Jasbir Jassi's Punjabi song and also includes Badshah's rap and Dhvani Bhanushali's vocals. The additional lyrics have been written by Tanishk Baghchi and Mellow D.

The vibrant music video of the song follows Sinha in a bright yellow kurta, an embroidered vest with her hair in a parandi braid. She is joined by Varun Sharma and Badshah, who also shake a leg with the back up dancers.

Sinha also shared the song via her official Twitter handle.

Khandaani Shafakhana follows Sinha's character Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. Though Baby is reluctant to run the clinic, she eventually realises that she is helping people and takes it upon herself to spread the word about her uncle's methods of treatment, thereby dispelling the stigma around sex. When her efforts seem futile, she turns to pop star Gabru Attack (played by Badshah) for help. Sharma plays her onscreen brother. The cast also includes Gautam Mehra and Annu Kapoor.

The film helmed by debutante director Shilpi Dasgupta from a script written by Gautam Mehra. Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar are the producers.

Khandaani Shafakhana was initially scheduled to hit theaters on 26 July, but will now release on 2 August. The film will clash at the domestic box-office with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi.

Sinha was last seen in Dharma Productions' Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. She is currently shooting for Dabangg 3, also starring Salman Khan and Pramod Khanna.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 17:08:08 IST