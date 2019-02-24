Sonakshi Sinha booked for 'cheating' event organiser of Rs 37 lakh; actress denies charges

A case has been filed against Sonakshi Sinha and four others for allegedly not performing at an event in New Delhi despite accepting payment for the same.According to the complainant, Sonakshi had agreed to be a part of his show in New Delhi on 30 September 2018 and even accepted Rs 37 lakh as payment. However, she refused to turn up at the last minute, he added.

DNA writes that the news first came to light in November 2018, when Pramod Sharma, the owner of a Moradabad-based event agency, claimed to have paid the actress Rs 28.17 lakh in June. The payment was made in four installments via electronic transfer for her to perform at the firm's award show in the capital.

He also reportedly spent an additional Rs 9 lakh on the commission of two event companies associated with Sonakshi and also in her travel and living arrangements. Sonakshi did not make an appearance at the event but had released promotional videos for the same. On the day of her performance, she postponed her 10 am flight to 3 pm but never turned up.

"I tried convincing her a lot to perform at the event and even told her that I will incur huge losses if she doesn't come, but she refused to perform," he told Asian News International. Moradabad DSP Gajraj Singh said an FIR had been lodged against the Dabangg star and three others for cheating. Investigation in the case is underway.

Sonakshi's management agency has now responded to the development: "Sonakshi was approached by the event organizers in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organizer failed to make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted. The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organiser also didn’t send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event. This put everyone in a tough spot. Several attempts were made to contact the organiser requesting hum to make the contracted payments and send the tickets, however they remained incommunicado and didn’t live up to their end of the bargain. Due to a lack of commitment by the organiser, Sonakshi and her team were left with no choice but to return home from Mumbai airport . Ever since that day, Sonakshi's management agency has been trying to reach out to the organiser to find a amicable solution to the extent of offering an alternate date and tried to connect but to no avail. The organiser is now using the media to release false and manipulated facts. If the organiser doesn't stop at this, Sonakshi and her team will be forced to take a legal course of action to set this straight. We request media to not let anyone use their platform without looking into the facts."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 17:56:06 IST