You are here:

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha begins shoot for Salman Khan-starrer, shares first look as Rajjo

FP Staff

Apr 04, 2019 14:01:01 IST

Back in 2010, Sonakshi Sinha stepped into Bollywood, featuring alongside Salman Khan in the cop-comedy Dabangg. Nine years later, she is returning as Rajjo in the third instalment of the hit franchise. The actress shared her first look from the film on Twitter, announcing that she has begun shooting for the movie, which went on floors on 1 April.

As per a report in DNA, Sonakshi will shoot an action-packed kidnapping scene on her first day, where Salman's character will rescue her Rajjo from miscreants.

Salman had shared a video in which he announced that the film will be shot in Indore, his birthplace. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, for the first 13 days, the team will shoot for the title track which will feature over 500 back-up dancers.

Salman will be reprising his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, to be helmed by Prabhudeva. Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi, Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed for the film, who will be seen as Salman’s friend in the movie.

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. Dabangg 3 is slated for Eid 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 14:01:01 IST

tags: Arbaaz Khan , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Chulbul Pandey , Dabangg 3 , Kareena Kapoor-Khan , Prabhudeva , Rajjo , Salman Khan , Sonakshi Sinha

also see

Watch: Salman Khan, Arbaaz return to their birthplace Indore to commence Dabangg 3 shoot on 1 April

Watch: Salman Khan, Arbaaz return to their birthplace Indore to commence Dabangg 3 shoot on 1 April

Dabangg 3: Video of Salman Khan shooting dance sequence for song in upcoming film leaked

Dabangg 3: Video of Salman Khan shooting dance sequence for song in upcoming film leaked

Salman Khan confirms he'll work on Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah

Salman Khan confirms he'll work on Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah