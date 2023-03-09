Amid humongous buzz and expectations, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released yesterday at the box office. The film garnered a good response from film experts and audience.

While fans showered praises on the crackling chemistry of the lead stars, some trolls targeted Shraddha for her bikini look in the movie including a self-proclaimed critic, who said she doesn’t possess anything to get a bikini look and even compared her to Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the past, many celebs have talked about body positivity and embracing it irrespective of shape and size. But sadly and unfortunately, a bunch of faceless trolls still exist, who continue to body shame celebs and influential personalities on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

In the recent episode of We The Women, Vidya Balan spoke about self-love and body positivity and said, “The struggles with my body deserve a book honestly. I think it’s been lifelong and I made peace with it. I think it would devastate, destroy and shatter me every time someone said something unflattering. I was angry with my body for most of my life. It’s only in the past 5-6 years that I have begun to say this is what is keeping me alive. All it deserves is gratitude.”

Well, it’s high time that people understand that commenting on someone’s body in a negative way, shows nothing but their own sick mentality. In fact, their actions should be called out on social media which will make them realize about their wrong actions.

Coming back to TJMM, the film also features Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles.

