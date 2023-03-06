Shraddha Kapoor returns to the big screen after a gap of three years. She was last seen in Baaghi 3 that came out in March 2020, literally eight days before we went into a nationwide lockdown. Cut to March 2023, she has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar coming up with Ranbir Kapoor. It’s directed by Luv Ranjan, which means the girl will possess more grey shades than the boy.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she spoke very candidly on nearly all of the aforementioned things, Aashiqui 2 completing a decade next month, and a wildly imagined crossover between that Mohit Suri blockbuster and Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar.

You have a release after three years. How does it feel?

I’m both excited and nervous, I feel I’m making my debut. I’m keeping my fingers and toes crossed. I hope people like the film, they like my work in the film.

With so many universes being created, the spy universe, the cop universe, the horror-comedy universe; how about a crossover between Jordan from Rockstar and Aarohi from Aashiqui 2?

What imagination do you have! It’s amazing. But imagine getting Imtiaz Ali and Mohit Suri to co-direct. We should tell them this idea. I don’t know if Aarohi will ever love again. Good idea, nice try.

What do you have to say about your character that you play in the film?

It’s very different from what I’ve played before. If you say the trailer, all those lines that I say to Ranbir, she’s on the front foot all the time, so as an actor it was very refreshing for me. She has taken charge and she knows what she wants, she’s the girl of today. She’s very different from the kind of roles I’ve done.

How was it like working with Luv Ranjan?

His dialogues are actually characters in the film. He understands the pulse of today’s audiences and that’s why he’s able to strike a connect with them, they become very memorable. To be a part of a film like this, you also have dialogues as your co-star. He’s very particular about how the lines that will be delivered. In the beginning, I used to think ‘’so what if I misplace a word or change a word, the meaning remains the same,’ but he was adamant the words have to remain the same. The world Luv Ranjan creates might look very peppy and pleasant on screen, but he really squeezes his actors.

After your father Shakti Kapoor’s prediction about Aashiqui 2’s 100 crore worldwide turning out to be bang on, how often have you taken his advice?

He gifted me the newspaper clipping that said Aashiqui 2 100 crore worldwide. He has seen my most stubborn side. I fight with him a lot and then go to my bedroom and ask myself, ‘Listen, he’s your father but do you know who he is?’ He makes me more humble, and because I’m an over thinker, he tells me I don’t have to complicate things. He streamlines a lot of things for me, and I feel my most real side comes in front of my father.

With the success of films like Drishyam 2 and Pathaan, we have seen films can do wonders at the box-office without actors going on a promotional overdrive. There’s a lot of hype around this film too, does that make you excited and happy that people are looking forward without the team exhausting itself?

I feel like we’ll ultimately know once the film releases. People are able to pinpoint things that the film did well because of so and so reason of it didn’t because of so and so reason; or if someone is coming on the big screen after a long time. I mean Shah Rukh Khan’s euphoria is on an another level and we can see that with the success of Pathaan. He also came on the big screen after four-and-a-half years, so you don’t know what makes people go to the theaters; is it the love or the film? Nothing can beat an audience’s decision, they are the ultimate judges.

