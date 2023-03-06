Ranbir Kapoor is someone who’s perpetually gung-ho about the craft of acting and reluctant about the necessity of marketing and promotions. Yet, he recently sat down for an exclusive chat with Firstpost. The actor is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that opens in cinemas on March 8. And in this interview, opened up on the hype around the film, promoting the film separately from his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor, and how he finds it surreal that Dimple Kapadia, who was his father Rishi Kapoor’s first co-star, now plays his mother in the film.

Without going on a promotional overdrive, there’s still so much hype around the film. Does that make you happy?

Of course, when you make a film and when you start the marketing, it’s all about the hype, it’s all about the opening day numbers, that’s what everyone works for. Sometimes a film opens to big numbers and that’s an added advantage, and sometimes it doesn’t. Then it all depends on how good the film is.

Because we haven’t seen a proper rom-com, popcorn entertainment, is that also the reason why people are looking forward to watching Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

You know it has been a while since a rom-com has released. Rom-com, worldwide, is a genre people are not making anymore. Many people have taken to big ticket action adventures that are pulling the audience inside the theaters, so it’ll be interesting to see how rom-coms will be received.

What do you enjoy the most about Luv Ranjan’s brand of cinema?

I really like his writing, I feel he’s a very very entertaining dialogue writer. There’s a certain musicality to it so I really like that.

On promoting the film separately from Shraddha Kapoor

This was something we wanted to try for this film. It’s also good in a way because instead of promoting the film for 20 days, I had to promote it for only 10 days and Shraddha took the charge for the remaining 10 days, so it kind of reduces your work.

Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor seems to be a match that can never go wrong. How important has been the contribution of music in your career?

It’s right up there. I have been blessed to have collaborated with artists like Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Mr. Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Vishal-Shekhar, they all have played such a large part in my career. I also come from the school of thought that actors are eventually known for their songs, so I also work hard on my songs, I participate in the process of music making, I’m always there, I try to create something new, and it makes the film better if you have good songs, they do the magic.

You work with Dimple Kapadia for the second time after Brahmastra, Boney Kapoor is making his acting debut. What do you have to say about the other characters in the film?

They are so well-etched and so well-written and they are also very lovable. Dimple aunty is playing my mother in the film and it has been more than wonderful working with her. She has been my father’s first co-star and now for her to play my mother, it’s quite surreal. She’s as fine as it gets, she has only gotten better with age. She’s such a trooper, she works really hard on the scenes and that’s an admirable quality about her I really look up to as an actor. As far as Boney uncle is concerned, since it was his first film, he did find it a bit challenging but he was so much fun to be around. He’s very funny in the film, very endearing.

You have been an assistant director as well, on films like Prem Granth, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, and Black. How does the madness behind the camera look like?

It’s a lot of hard work. What you see on screen is very pretty and glamorous, but behind the camera is a lot of hard work. I really respect the way Luv works because he has a very family style of working, he has the same set of people, his childhood friends who have designated jobs. Also, they all have similar intentions to make good films.

In this age of universes, how about a universe of Jordan and Aarohi?

Oh wow! Interesting. Bata Mohit Suri aur Imtiaz Ali ko. We, as Jordan and Aarohi, can collaborate as singles, we don’t need to have a love story. And just like her, Jordan cannot also fall in love again I think because woh to paagal hi ho gaya tha. I remember when my father saw the film, he called me and asked if Heer was dead or came back. He didn’t understand it was her soul that came.

You have mastered the art of playing coming-of-age characters.

I can’t master that anymore, I’ve come of age. (Laughs)

And now, we will be seeing your rage in Animal. So how does it feel to come from coming-of-age to coming-of-rage?

Wow. I’ll use this in my promotions. It’s too early to talk about it but yes, it’s definitely a very different character from the characters I’ve played, very exciting, but too early to talk about it.

