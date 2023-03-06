Where will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stand among Ranbir Kapoor's biggest openers?
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to hit the screens on 8th March.
While 2023 started on a great note for Bollywood with the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, we witnessed two big disasters with Shehzada and Selfiee. Now, on Wednesday, Bollywood is again arriving at the box office with his new offering Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
After a long time, viewers will see a rom-com film and with RK’s charm and crackling chemistry with Shraddha, we surely expect the TJMM to take a good opening at the box office.
Ranbir Kapoor’s top openers
Brahmastra – Rs 37 crores (including 5 crores from south dubbed versions)
Sanju – Rs 34.74 crores
Besharam – Rs 21.56 crores
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Rs 19.45 crores
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs 13.30 crores
Rockstar – Rs 11 crores
Tamasha – Rs 10.87 crores
Raajneeti – Rs 10.50 crores
Roy – Rs 10.40 crores
Shamshera – Rs 10.25 crores
The film has registered good numbers in the advance booking reports as it has sold tickets worth over Rs 90 lakhs and will cross the Rs 1 crore mark by end of the day. While Hyderabad, Chennai and Agra are currently the best centres occupancy-wise, Mumbai and Delhi are soon expected to lead by tomorrow or during the opening day.
View this post on Instagram
Looking at the current scenario, we can expect Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to take a double-digit opening on the lines of Rockstar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, with the advantage of the Holi festival, the collections of the first day can go higher.
Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, the film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Does Ranbir Kapoor really have no PR machinery?
Without any PR agency, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most visible stars, having his spotting done right at airports and other places in Mumbai.
EXCLUSIVE | Shraddha Kapoor: 'I should tell Mohit Suri & Imtiaz Ali to direct a crossover between Aashiqui 2 & Rockstar'
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Shraddha Kapoor spoke very candidly on her new film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Aashiqui 2 completing a decade next month, and a wildly imagined crossover between Aashiqui 2 and Rockstar.
From lying to their girlfriends and wives, here's how the media in Gujarat confessed their Jhooths to Shraddha Kapoor
The actress was promoting her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that also stars Ranbir Kapoor. It's all set to release on the occasion of Holi on March 8.