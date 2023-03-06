While 2023 started on a great note for Bollywood with the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, we witnessed two big disasters with Shehzada and Selfiee. Now, on Wednesday, Bollywood is again arriving at the box office with his new offering Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

After a long time, viewers will see a rom-com film and with RK’s charm and crackling chemistry with Shraddha, we surely expect the TJMM to take a good opening at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor’s top openers

Brahmastra – Rs 37 crores (including 5 crores from south dubbed versions)

Sanju – Rs 34.74 crores

Besharam – Rs 21.56 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Rs 19.45 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs 13.30 crores

Rockstar – Rs 11 crores

Tamasha – Rs 10.87 crores

Raajneeti – Rs 10.50 crores

Roy – Rs 10.40 crores

Shamshera – Rs 10.25 crores

The film has registered good numbers in the advance booking reports as it has sold tickets worth over Rs 90 lakhs and will cross the Rs 1 crore mark by end of the day. While Hyderabad, Chennai and Agra are currently the best centres occupancy-wise, Mumbai and Delhi are soon expected to lead by tomorrow or during the opening day.

Looking at the current scenario, we can expect Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to take a double-digit opening on the lines of Rockstar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, with the advantage of the Holi festival, the collections of the first day can go higher.

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, the film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles.

