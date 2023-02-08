Popular stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who has garnered audience’s praises for his comic pieces like Waxing, Hostel, Roommate and others, is currently impressing the nation with his new Amazon Prime Video show Bas Kar Bassi. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the ace comedian spoke about his collaboration with Abhishek Upmanyu for the show, working with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and more. Excerpts from the interview:

As Abhishek Upmanyu directed the show, did you both have any creative differences while making this project?

I won’t call it a merge of two talents. We are friends, so we decided to do it together. We didn’t have any difference because I don’t have any idea about direction, so whatever Upmanyu, whatever he suggested, whatever he approved, I just said ok fine. Your department not mine (Laughs). We have a great understanding, so he didn’t say anything when it come to my performance and I didn’t say anything about his direction.

At what point you thought to be a stand-up comedian? Was there any reason or inspiration behind this decision?

There was no inspiration as I didn’t decide it. This thing happened accidentally. Actually from childhood, I use to do many creative things and then I thought let’s take that route because doing regular things was not my cup of tea. I even did a start-up by setting up my own restaurant and the story behind it you will hear in the show. After that, I switched to stand-up but I don’t know how I ended up there, it was an accidental decision and it got clicked. I was always a stage person and after doing it several times, I thought I am doing it quite well and it is also suiting so I started doing it regularly.

Since you enjoy a great social media fanbase while preparing for your piece do you feel pressurised because of sky-high expectations?

Well, it’s not a pressure actually, it’s a responsibility on me to deliver a good thing because our previous works have set new benchmarks. So, I always think about writing so that I can get that kind of reaction or better than my previous one.

You are making your big Bollywood debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, so while working with all the big stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor or Dimple Kapadia, did you had any intimidating experience?

No, I won’t say that I was ever intimidated, because if you’ll see whether its Dimple Kapadia or Boney Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, they are superstars and megastars but what I personally felt that they are very good humans. And the second reason I didn’t feel intimidated was because they are superstars of their industry but I am also a star of my industry. I’ve worked hard as a stand-up comedian to gather people and wherever I am today is because of that. So somewhere, I had confidence that I am also something. So there was a great bonding and experience and when you’ll watch that movie, you’ll enjoy it.

Your favourite stand-up comedian?

I have many favourites for their unique and special qualities. Zakir Khan is favourite because of his story-telling, Abhishek Upmanyu is favourite because of his level of funniness, Devesh Dixit and Sumit Anand for the jokes and stand-ups, Rahul Dua, Aakash Gupta, Gaurav Gupta for their works. So, there is no particular favourite, I try to learn something from every comedian and often go to watch their shows. All are my close friends so no favouritism in that.

