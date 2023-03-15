Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, released during Holi’s festive weekend, took a good start at the box office and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 82.31 crore in the domestic. As the romantic comedy is set to hit the century in the coming days, let’s check out some of the milestones, which will be achieved by the Luv Ranjan directorial.

2nd Rs 100 crore of 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be the second film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sixth Rs 100 crore film

It will be the sixth film of RK to hit century after Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore), Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva (Rs 257.44 crore), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 190.03 crore), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 112.48 crore) and Barfi! (Rs 112.15 crore).

Iss surprise mein koi Makkaari nahi thi!

Ranbir surprised his fans by visiting a theatre screening of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar.

Have you booked your tickets yet? 😍#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar in cinemas now. 💕 pic.twitter.com/n5pAbsyUo5 — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) March 13, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor’s sixth Rs 100 crore film

Apart from Ranbir, TJMM will also be Shraddha‘s sixth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Chhichhore (Rs 153.09 crore), Saaho (Rs 142.95 crore), ABCD 2 (Rs 105.74 crore), Stree (Rs 129.90 crore) and Ek Villain (Rs 105.62 crore).

Luv Ranjan’s highest grosser

Since there is no strong competition for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in the coming days at the box office, the film has all the chances to surpass Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 108.95 crore) to become director Luv Ranjan’s highest grosser of all time.

Also starring Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary, the music of TJMM is composed by Pritam while the BGM is scored by Hitesh Sonik.

