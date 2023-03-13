Ranbir Kapoor’s latest rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has enjoyed a good extended opening weekend at the box office. The movie raked in Rs 70.24 crore in five days with Saturday and Sunday giving the much-needed push in the domestic market.

In just 5 days, the film has crossed the lifetime business of Besharam (Rs 59.79 crore), Rockstar (Rs 62 crore), Tamasha (Rs 67.26 crore) and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (Rs 64.60 crore) to become Ranbir Kapoor‘s seventh-highest grossing film of all-time.

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossers

Sanju: Rs 342.53 crore

Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva: Rs 257.44 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 190.03 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Rs 112.48 crore

Barfi!: Rs 112.15 crore

Raajneeti: Rs 93.66 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 70.24* crore

TJMM is expected to cross the lifetime business of Raajneeti (Rs 93.66 crore) and eventually enter the Rs 100 crore club in the coming days. Since Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami’s Zwigato will hit the screens this Friday, it will be interesting to see how Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar performs at the box office.

Yaha jhooth bolke pakadvana nahi hai, humein balki sach bolkar aapko bataana hai.

Book your tickets for #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar now! 💕#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar in cinemas now. 💕 Book your tickets today! 👇🏻https://t.co/uLXrldGAJ0https://t.co/wYEeKoS9hQ#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/6IXwQgFK4d — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) March 12, 2023

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary in key roles.

It is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam while the background music is scored by Hitesh Sonik.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.