Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar beats Rockstar, Tamasha & Besharam to become Ranbir Kapoor's seventh highest grosser

Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan.

Ganesh Aaglave March 13, 2023 14:07:02 IST
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar beats Rockstar, Tamasha & Besharam to become Ranbir Kapoor's seventh highest grosser

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has enjoyed a good extended opening weekend at the box office. The movie raked in Rs 70.24 crore in five days with Saturday and Sunday giving the much-needed push in the domestic market.

In just 5 days, the film has crossed the lifetime business of Besharam (Rs 59.79 crore), Rockstar (Rs 62 crore), Tamasha (Rs 67.26 crore) and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (Rs 64.60 crore) to become Ranbir Kapoor‘s seventh-highest grossing film of all-time.

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossers

Sanju: Rs 342.53 crore

Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva: Rs 257.44 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 190.03 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Rs 112.48 crore

Barfi!: Rs 112.15 crore

Raajneeti: Rs 93.66 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 70.24* crore

TJMM is expected to cross the lifetime business of Raajneeti (Rs 93.66 crore) and eventually enter the Rs 100 crore club in the coming days. Since Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami’s Zwigato will hit the screens this Friday, it will be interesting to see how Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar performs at the box office.

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary in key roles. 

It is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam while the background music is scored by Hitesh Sonik.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 14:33:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Trolling Shraddha Kapoor for her bikini bod is stooping low than ever
Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Trolling Shraddha Kapoor for her bikini bod is stooping low than ever

Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Tinni, a headstrong and practical girl in Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

From lying to their girlfriends and wives, here's how the media in Gujarat confessed their Jhooths to Shraddha Kapoor
Entertainment

From lying to their girlfriends and wives, here's how the media in Gujarat confessed their Jhooths to Shraddha Kapoor

The actress was promoting her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that also stars Ranbir Kapoor. It's all set to release on the occasion of Holi on March 8.

EXCLUSIVE | Shraddha Kapoor: 'I should tell Mohit Suri & Imtiaz Ali to direct a crossover between Aashiqui 2 & Rockstar'
Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE | Shraddha Kapoor: 'I should tell Mohit Suri & Imtiaz Ali to direct a crossover between Aashiqui 2 & Rockstar'

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Shraddha Kapoor spoke very candidly on her new film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Aashiqui 2 completing a decade next month, and a wildly imagined crossover between Aashiqui 2 and Rockstar.