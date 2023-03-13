Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar beats Rockstar, Tamasha & Besharam to become Ranbir Kapoor's seventh highest grosser
Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan.
Ranbir Kapoor’s latest rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has enjoyed a good extended opening weekend at the box office. The movie raked in Rs 70.24 crore in five days with Saturday and Sunday giving the much-needed push in the domestic market.
In just 5 days, the film has crossed the lifetime business of Besharam (Rs 59.79 crore), Rockstar (Rs 62 crore), Tamasha (Rs 67.26 crore) and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (Rs 64.60 crore) to become Ranbir Kapoor‘s seventh-highest grossing film of all-time.
Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossers
Sanju: Rs 342.53 crore
Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva: Rs 257.44 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 190.03 crore
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Rs 112.48 crore
Barfi!: Rs 112.15 crore
Raajneeti: Rs 93.66 crore
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 70.24* crore
TJMM is expected to cross the lifetime business of Raajneeti (Rs 93.66 crore) and eventually enter the Rs 100 crore club in the coming days. Since Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami’s Zwigato will hit the screens this Friday, it will be interesting to see how Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar performs at the box office.
Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary in key roles.
