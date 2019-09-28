Tom Holland's Spider-Man to appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirms

Spider-Man, the popular web-slinging superhero currently played by actor Tom Holland, will headline a new movie in 2021 and appear in a future Marvel Studios film under a deal announced Friday by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co.

The agreement between the two Hollywood studios was welcome news to fans who had feared that a corporate dispute would keep Spider-Man out of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Under the new deal, Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce a third film starring Holland that will be released on 16 July, 2021, a statement from the companies said. Amy Pascal also will be a producer.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue”, Feige said in a statement. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold," the president added.

According to Collider, screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are penning the script for a new spin-off on Madame Web.

The duo are also behind Morbius, Jared Leto's Spider-Man spinoff about a living vampire.

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker's web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. The character was introduced in 1980's The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 comics.

Apart from Morbius, which releases on 31 July, 2020, Sony is working on Venom 2, featuring Tom Hardy and multiple Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse projects.

In August, Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony’s Sony Pictures were at an impasse over Spider-Man’s future. Sony owns the rights to the Marvel character under a long-standing arrangement, while Disney controls others such as Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain Marvel and Black Panther.

The news about the breakup had disappointed fans, who took to Twitter to start a campaign with hashtags “#SaveSpiderMan” and “#SaveSpidey”.

The most recent film in the series, June release Spider-Man: Far From Home, ranks as Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film, fetching $1.11 billion at global box offices.

Spider-Man also will appear in a future Marvel Studios film, the companies said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 09:25:36 IST