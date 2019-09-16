Spider-Man's exit from MCU due to Sony-Disney dispute 'a tragic mistake', says Endgame director Joe Russo

The Russo Brothers recently opened up about the difficulties that were involved in getting Sony on board with Tom Holland as a part of Captain America.

"It was so difficult to get him into Civil War. It was an extremely long and hard process. But we were driven to help make it happen. But (Marvel Studios President) Kevin Feige pulled it off, somehow," Anthony Russo told the Toronto Sun, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"Disney and all the good people at Sony found a way to make it work and it lasted a few films. We had a wonderful experience with that and I think audiences really appreciated that marriage. But we know how hard that marriage was to make in the first place, so the fact that the marriage fell apart isn't really that surprising to me and Joe."

While Joe said, "It was a tenuous, fraught union throughout the whole process. But, I will say, stepping back and trying to be objective as possible, that I think it's a tragic mistake on Sony's part to think that they can replicate Kevin's penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years. I think it's a big mistake."

In August, news broke that Disney would be ending its partnership with Sony Pictures on the Spider-Man film series due to a disagreement over co-financing, which means the superhero would not be a part of future Marvel movies.

