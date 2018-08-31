Tiger Shroff may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, based on Amish Tripathi's upcoming book

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen on roping in Tiger Shroff for his next directorial, a Mumbai Mirror report stated.

The mythological adventure film, the report further revealed, would be based on an upcoming book by bestselling author Amish Tripathi and not The Immortals of Meluha, as speculated earlier. The Amish Tripathi book could hit the racks at the same time of the film's release.

Whereas Shroff is yet to sign on the dotted line owing to his busy schedule, there have been a number of meetings between the director and Tiger, as per the same report.

This is not the first novel by Amish Tripathi that has been proposed to be made into a feature film. Karan Johar had earlier bought the Indian language movie rights, passing it on to Karan Mahotra (of Agneepath-fame) for scripting. News had surfaced that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone would play the leads in the film. The film did not materialise, with Karan surrendering the rights to the book. During the time, he had said that he feared backlash for adapting The Immortals of Meluha.

Moreover, Amish had revealed during Jaipur Literature Festival 2014 that he had finalised a deal with a Hollywood producer for English language rights of the series, where he will function as a creative consultant.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 15:05 PM