Tiger Shroff's tribute to Michael Jackson; Karan Johar's doppelganger: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Katrina Kaif takes a road trip after wrapping Malta schedule of Bharat

रोड ट्रिप 🌟🌸 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 29, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

After wrapping up the Malta schedule for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif took a road trip to unwind. The film has Salman Khan in the lead and will release in cinemas on Eid 2019.

Karan Johar has a doppelganger

Few tweets leave me speechless....this is one of them.... https://t.co/jRNhE6A7ex — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 30, 2018

Karan Johar was tagged by a man on Twitter, who claimed that people always told him he shared a striking resemblance to the filmmaker. Along with retweeting his lookalike's photograph, Johar wrote that only a few tweets managed to leave him speechless, including this one.

Tiger Shroff pays tribute to Michael Jackson

The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him dancing to Michael Jackson's song 'Beat It' on the King of Pop's 60th birthday. Dressed in a white suit and a black hat, Shroff treated his fans and followers to his slick dance moves. Shroff will be next seen in Student of the Year 2.

Payal Rohatgi's comments on Kerala floods, Swara Bhaskar

The former reality TV star tweeted about how the Kerala floods were related to cow slaughter. Her tweet was met with a lot of criticism. One Twitter user even called her a flop actress, to which she responded: "Let me be #flop so what. I cant have my views. oh sorry I need to do masturbation scenes and hold placards of #RapeinDevistan campaign to be #successful OR maybe have a husband who shoots porn. IDIOTS. NO maybe be a part of #castingcouch or better change my parents." Swara Bhaskar responded to the jibe about her scene in Veere Di Wedding.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 20:40 PM