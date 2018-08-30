Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly chooses Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's next directorial venture titled Gulab Jamun. The film will also feature her husband, Abhishek Bachchan in it.

However, the Deccan Chronicle reports, that Aishwarya had to choose between Kashyap's project over a venture that she was working on, with famed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali's project with Aishwarya was already in the initial developmental stages when Kashyap's Gulab Jamun was offered to the actress.

A source was quoted as saying by the daily, "Aishwarya had to choose between working with Bhansali and sharing screen space with her husband, as the dates for both films were clashing. And she chose the film with her husband. They haven’t worked together in eight years. And more importantly, both of them have fabulous roles in Gulab Jamun. They’re going to be playing characters they’ve never played before.”

Bhansali and Aishwarya have in the past produced memorable Bollywood films, which include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish. Bhansali had even confessed that Aishwarya was his most favourite cinematic muse.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 Hindi epic adventure Raavan. Abhishek reunites with Kashyap after their venture Manmarziyaan which also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

