The film's total collection from all three versions is now Rs 133 crore. Trade analysts provided a breakdown of the decline:

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18% Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12% Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91% Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan, being of the most highly-anticipated films, even had its tickets reported to be priced at least 10 percent higher than those of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. YRF has reportedly asked cinema hall owners across the country to increase the ticket prices for the shows during the four-day extended weekend and subsequently slashed the price by 25 percent on weekdays.

Early bookings for the film, which released on 8 November, were also available in multiplexes and single screen cinema halls across the country from 3 November.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's comedy Badhaai Ho is going to reach the Rs 125 crore mark. The film, in the fourth week of its release, has earned Rs 118.10 crore across Indian cinemas.