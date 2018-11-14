Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film sees decline in footfalls, earns Rs 4.35 cr on Tuesday

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan had a record- breaking opening but has seen a decline in overall business in the following days. Despite being a holiday release and having a star studded cast like Race 3, the film has received mostly negative word-of-mouth publicity. On Tuesday, the Hindi version of TOH grossed Rs 4.35 cr, while the collections from the Tamil and Telugu versions were pegged at Rs 40 lakh, collectively.

#ThugsOfHindostan

HINDI:

Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr, Tue 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 128.85 cr

TAMIL + TELUGU:

Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.90 cr

Total: ₹ 133.75 cr

India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

The film's total collection from all three versions is now Rs 133 crore. Trade analysts provided a breakdown of the decline:

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18% Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12% Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91% Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan, being of the most highly-anticipated films, even had its tickets reported to be priced at least 10 percent higher than those of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. YRF has reportedly asked cinema hall owners across the country to increase the ticket prices for the shows during the four-day extended weekend and subsequently slashed the price by 25 percent on weekdays.

Early bookings for the film, which released on 8 November, were also available in multiplexes and single screen cinema halls across the country from 3 November.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's comedy Badhaai Ho is going to reach the Rs 125 crore mark. The film, in the fourth week of its release, has earned Rs 118.10 crore across Indian cinemas.

#BadhaaiHo is nearing ₹ 125 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 118.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 16:18 PM