Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film crosses Rs 100 cr despite decreasing footfall

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, had a record- breaking opening but has seen a decline in overall business, as reported by trade analysts. The film has now earned Rs 105 crores from its Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu versions. The film saw a fall by 44.33 percent on Friday and 19.47 percent on Saturday.

The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47% Hindi version... India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr. Total: ₹ 101.75 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs. Total: ₹ 3.25 cr Total: ₹ 105 cr [5000 screens] India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

Leading film trade analysts believe the film will find it difficult to sustain from day 5 if the same pattern of decline persists. Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, has not received positive reviews with many criticising its direction and script.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 15:22 PM