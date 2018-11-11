You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film crosses Rs 100 cr despite decreasing footfall

FP Staff

November 11, 2018 15:22:22 IST

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, had a record- breaking opening but has seen a decline in overall business, as reported by trade analysts. The film has now earned Rs 105 crores from its Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu versions. The film saw a fall by 44.33 percent on Friday and 19.47 percent on Saturday.

Aaamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Thugs of Hindostan

Aaamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Thugs of Hindostan

Leading film trade analysts believe the film will find it difficult to sustain from day 5 if the same pattern of decline persists. Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, has not received positive reviews with many criticising its direction and script.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 15:22 PM

tags: 100 Crore Club , Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , box office , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Fatima Sana Shaikh , Thugs of Hindostan

also see

Thugs of Hindostan may earn Rs 140 cr in pre-release business through sale of digital, satellite rights

Thugs of Hindostan may earn Rs 140 cr in pre-release business through sale of digital, satellite rights

Thugs of Hindostan collection day 2: Aamir Khan film suffers box office slump, makes Rs 29.25 cr

Thugs of Hindostan collection day 2: Aamir Khan film suffers box office slump, makes Rs 29.25 cr

Thugs of Hindostan: Advance booking for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's YRF film to open on 3 November

Thugs of Hindostan: Advance booking for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's YRF film to open on 3 November