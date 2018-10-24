Thugs of Hindostan: Tickets of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer to cost at least 10 percent more than Sanju

Thugs of Hindostan, Yash Raj Films' (YRF) upcoming magnum opus slated to release on Diwali, has a lot going for it. The action adventure brings some of Bollywood's biggest stars together and has been mounted on a gigantic budget. In order to milk the lucrative Diwali release window, the tickets for the film have been priced at least 10 percent higher than those of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

YRF has reportedly asked cinema hall owners across the country to increase the ticket prices for the shows during the four-day extended weekend and subsequently slash the price by 25 percent on weekdays. Cinema halls have been asked to confirm the price before opening their advance bookings, reports Bollywoodhungama.com. Firstpost has not been able to independently verify these claims.

The same report states that Sanju holds the record for highest ticket pricing in multiplexes this decade. Salman Khan's blockbuster, Race 3, holds the same record for single screens across the country. Following the same strategy, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan expect to create new box office records. Analysts have also predicted a Rs 40 to 50 crore opening for the Vijay Acharya directorial.

Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan looks poised for a groundbreaking opening, especially because it is releasing on a festive weekend.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 17:13 PM