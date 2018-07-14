Sanju box office collection crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide; film is Bollywood's second highest earner for 2018

Sanjay Dutt's controversial past and Ranbir Kapoor's impeccable acting have helped Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanju collect over Rs 500 crore globally, making it one of Bollywood’s most commercially successful films of 2018. It has also become the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018 behind Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat. According to film critic and trade analyst Tarun Adarsh, the biopic is inching towards the net collection of Rs 300 crore in India and has grossed Rs 500.43 crore across the world.

#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN... Crosses ₹ 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2... Breakup:

India Nett BOC: ₹ 295.18 cr

India Gross BOC: ₹ 378.43 cr

Overseas Gross BOC: ₹ 122 cr

Worldwide Gross total: ₹ 500.43 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018

Sanju is written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi following the life of the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, his addiction with drugs, association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father, journey from Rocky to Munna Bhai and his eventual release after completing his jail term. Produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

As per Anna MM Vetticad, the object of the film is two-fold: to project Dutt as a misguided but well-intentioned man and all-round nice guy, and to scapegoat others for his failings. However, goes on to compliment Ranbir's acting and says "Sanju belongs though to Ranbir Kapoor who drowns out his own personality so completely in favour of the Baba persona, that in that closing song when he appears as himself – slim, handsome and not looking ravaged like his character – I had to remind myself that this is actually what he looks like."

