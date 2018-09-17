You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan logo unveiled; Aamir Khan's magnus opus to release on 8 November 2018 on Diwali

FP Staff

Sep,17 2018 13:09:12 IST

Yash Raj Films released the logo of the highly anticipated period drama Thugs of Hindostan on 17 September. The project features Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Apart from announcing the release date, YRF also unveiled the logo of action entertainer set to dramatic instrumental music that reminds one of Game of Thrones.

Vijay Krishna Acharya (of Dhoom 3) is directing the movie, which marks the first collaboration of Bachchan and Khan. Thugs of Hindostan has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan. Hindustan Times writes that the film has a budget of approximately Rs 300 crores and is set in the period of 1790 to 1805.

The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800's.Watch the logo clip here.

Khan had earlier spoken briefly about the film and his character with South China Morning Post: Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that. I’m playing a character who cannot be trusted at all – [so it’s the] very opposite of Dangal … He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that. But [the character] is a very entertaining guy. So it’s a very entertaining kind of a film. No message this time. Just have a good time."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 13:09 PM

