The Boys trailer: Karl Urban brings together a group of vigilantes to take down evil superheroes

FP Staff

Jun 19, 2019 16:44:11 IST

Amazon Prime released a new trailer for The Boyswhich imagines a world with corrupt superheroes called The Seven, "who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods." Karl Urban's Billy Butcher assembles a team of vigilantes with Hughie (Jack Quaid) to bring them down. However, they are at a disadvantage - as they do not have any superpowers.

The eight-episode show, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series, has been created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural) along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party).

The new trailer contains plenty of gory sequences including a woman, presumably Hughie's girlfriend, being ripped into shreds by a speeding superhero, Billy using a baby's laser vision as a weapon and Karen Fukuhara (of Suicide Squad fame) gouging a person's eyes out. Billy also tries to fire up his gang with an inspirational speech referencing the Spice Girls. Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Tomer Kapon (Fauda), Laz Alonso (Avatar), and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) are also part of the cast.

Amazon Prime will premiere The Boys on 26 July.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 17:02:51 IST

