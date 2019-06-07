Jessica Jones trailer: Krysten Ritter, Rachel Taylor face a new enemy in final season of Marvel's superhero series

Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of Jessica Jones, which will also be the last piece in its partnership with Marvel. In the final season, Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will face a new villain who appears to be a intelligent psychopath named Gregory Sallinger. The superhero series is slated to premier on 14 June on Netflix.

Check out the announcement here:

The trailer begins with private investigator Jones receiving a mysterious call who repeats the lines from previous teaser, "Jessica Jones is a cheater. You are a fraud." When Jessica demands to know what he wants, he replies: “I want you to die.” The caller is introduced as Gregory Sallinger who according to Jessica, is relentless and smarter than both her and her best friend, Trish (Rachael Taylor), combined. Later in the trailer, Jessica dubs Trish ‘super cat burglar', which is a marked reference to her comic book alter ego Hellcat. Hence, going through a turmoil of interpersonal relationships, Jessica must find a way to track down and eliminate her last enemy.

The main cast for season three also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth, and Rebecca De Mornay.

Watch the trailer of Jessica Jones here:



Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 15:13:05 IST

