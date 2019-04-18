The Boys trailer: Amazon series imagines a world where superheroes abuse their powers

Amazon recently release the trailer of The Boys, which creates a world where superheroes don't really have the most noble intentions. The eight-episode show, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series, has been created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural) along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party).

According to the show's official synopsis, "The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven", a group of mighty superheroes, "who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods." However, The Boys headed by Karl Urban's Bill Butcher and Jack Quaid's Hughie are at a disadvantage - they do not have any superpowers. The show also stars Elisabeth Shue, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty in pivotal roles.

Enjoy a new trailer for our incredibly fucked up superhero show, #TheBoysTV coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/riRec1hlAX — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 17, 2019

According to IndieWire, the pilot episode has been directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who has been behind the camera for shows like Black Mirror and 10 Cloverfield Lane. Kripke will helm the final episode of the season.

Amazon will premiere The Boys on 26 July.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 19:52:34 IST

