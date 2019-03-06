Thanos vs Bane, who's the greater villain? Marvel, DC fans engage in intense debate on Twitter

Twitter is yet again divided on the age-old question of Marvel or DC? In recent debates, fans have been arguing over which character is better — Captain America or Superman?, Who has the better cinematic universe? and much more.

With the impending release of Avengers: Endgame, a new topic of discussion has surfaced on Twitter. The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill dropped what could be the ultimate Marvel vs. DC question on Tuesday: Thanos or Bane?

Thanos or Bane? Let’s argue. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2019

Both Thanos and Bane are powerful villains in their respective universe. Thanos, both in comics and in movies, snapped his fingers and destroyed half of the universe. Bane, with his mix of brute strength and exceptional intelligence, is often credited as being the only villain to have "broken the bat(Batman)". Twitterati were quick to jump in the debate and had lot of opinions and concerns to raise about the movies and comics. Read on to see highlights of the Thanos vs. Bane debate and weigh in on your stance for the argument.

Banes voice was too comical for me.. like I snickered every time he spoke. Thanos wins based on that alone. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) March 5, 2019

Sure, lets go deeper with these analysis

Hmmmm………. Tough question. I’ll say it depends on what we are comparing here. Physical powers? Ideology? Their respective personal stories? Bane’s story and personality are far more interesting but Thanos’s powers are not up for discussion. https://t.co/zkgvptb63H — Puff Mammy. (@PaolaAudrey) March 5, 2019

The debate takes a new turn

If you’re asking who would win in a fight, Thanos would beat Bane without breaking a sweat, infinity stones or not. He’s a titan. If it’s whose performance was better, Tom Hardy is 3 car lengths ahead of Josh Brolin. — Rusty Westerholm (@RustyWesterholm) March 5, 2019

This isn't even a contest. Bane broke Batman without a bunch of all powerful infiniti stones. His motive is he just wants to burn everything down because society is too corrupt. That's more interesting than some arbitrary bullshit about getting rid of half of everyone. https://t.co/8sbwKkh72e — Chett Manley (@ChettManley) March 5, 2019

True, but that same hero also defeated Superman (i know, i will always find this to be ridiculous). https://t.co/8FfaXIFPlR — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2019

Tryna figure out how in any universe Bane vs Thanos is even up for discussion ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/93IpHV0qoV — Jay Papito De’leon (@BIGMONEY_JAYYY) March 5, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is slated to release worldwide on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 15:13:15 IST