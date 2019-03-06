You are here:

Thanos vs Bane, who's the greater villain? Marvel, DC fans engage in intense debate on Twitter

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 15:11:12 IST

Twitter is yet again divided on the age-old question of Marvel or DC? In recent debates, fans have been arguing over which character is better — Captain America or Superman?, Who has the better cinematic universe? and much more.

With the impending release of Avengers: Endgame, a new topic of discussion has surfaced on Twitter. The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill dropped what could be the ultimate Marvel vs. DC question on Tuesday: Thanos or Bane?

Both Thanos and Bane are powerful villains in their respective universe. Thanos, both in comics and in movies, snapped his fingers and destroyed half of the universe. Bane, with his mix of brute strength and exceptional intelligence, is often credited as being the only villain to have "broken the bat(Batman)". Twitterati were quick to jump in the debate and had lot of opinions and concerns to raise about the movies and comics. Read on to see highlights of the Thanos vs. Bane debate and weigh in on your stance for the argument.

Sure, lets go deeper with these analysis

The debate takes a new turn

Avengers: Endgame is slated to release worldwide on 26 April.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 15:13:15 IST

