Tanushree Dutta to release short film Inspiration, based on #MeToo stories in Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta will soon make a film on the various sexual harassment stories of Bollywood, reports Midday. The actress was a trailblazer in propelling the #MeToo movement in India when she revealed she was allegedly sexually harassed on sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss by co-star Nana Patekar.

"I wrote the dialogues, inspired by my own insight and understanding on the matter. I was excited to face the camera after nine years because this time, I was not only entertaining but also imparting wisdom to the misled and unfortunate," Midday quotes Dutta as saying.

Dutta, who presently resides in New Jersey, United States, plans to release the film, titled Inspiration, on 8 March since the day is also observed as International Women's Day.

Dutta's initiative to speak up on the issue of sexual harassment brought a deluge of stories to the fore, both within Bollywood and other spheres. Some notable names against whom women spoke out were director Sajid Khan, writer-director Rajkumar Hirani, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, among others.

Dutta states that the shoot for Inspiration, directed by Atul Bhalla, commenced during her eight-month stay in India in 2018. The actress was approached by the online content platform Ullu for the film where she plays the guardian angels to girls, encouraging them to make the right decision.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 10:38:58 IST