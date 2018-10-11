Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment row: FIRs lodged against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, two others

The Oshiwara police in Mumbai registered a formal complaint on 10 October against actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, filmmaker Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddiqui after recording Tanushree Dutta's statement accusing Patekar of sexual harassment, according to a DNA report.

The accused have been booked under under Sections 354 and 509 (outraging a women's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The report added that while the police has claimed to intensify the probe, no arrests have been made in the matter.

The report also said that on the evening of 10 October, Dutta had approached the police station to give a statement for the second time after which the police registered the formal complaint.

The former actress had lodged an FIR earlier alleging that she was touched inappropriately by Patekar on the sets of a Bollywood film back in 2008. She also claimed that even as she complained to choreographer Acharya, she was forced to shoot the song sequence with the actor which involved several intimate scenes that she was uncomfortable with. She also claimed that when she decided to walk out of the film, her car was vandalised by politically affiliated goons.

Patekar has denied misbehaving with Dutta on the sets of the film, calling her claims a "lie". The 67-year-old's lawyer has also sent a legal notice to Dutta.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 09:52 AM