Filmmaker-actor Rajat Kapoor accused of misconduct by three women, issues apology on Twitter

Actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor has been accused of behaving inappropriately with three women on three separate accounts. Journalist Sandhya Menon, who has been at the forefront of what is being called India's #MeToo movement, posted screenshots of the messages she had received from two women. Another US-based actor-model accused Kapoor of harassing her by calling her incessantly after the two met and spoke briefly during a professional meeting.

The first alleged incident took place in 2007 wherein the accuser, a former journalist with a leading daily, was conducting a telephonic interview with Kapoor. During the conversation, Kapoor veered the conversation in a completely different direction and made her uncomfortable by asking her questions of a sexual nature. He even asked her about her body measurements.

The second woman alleged that Kapoor constantly called her from his actor friend Saurabh Shukla's phone and told her he wanted to shoot a film with her at an empty house. The woman claimed Shukla was in the know of Kapoor's misconduct and both the men were "probably preying on young women together".

In the light of these allegations, Kapoor issued an apology on Twitter late night on 7 October.

All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my apology. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

Firstpost has reached out to both Kapoor and the women mentioned in the article. The article will be updated if they respond.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 09:34 AM