Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of harassment: People in industry know he has beaten, molested actresses

After opening up about an uncomfortable incident wherein a co-star misbehaved with her on the sets Horn OK Please, actor Tanushree Dutta has named Nana Patekar as the alleged harasser. In an interview with Zoom TV, Dutta accused senior actor Patekar of being habitually disrespectful towards women in the film industry. She said that even though the insiders have been in the know of his alleged inappropriate behaviour, they refuse to speak up or acknowledge it.

Dutta, who shot to fame with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, claimed Patekar had a history of molesting an physically assaulting women which has been overlooked by celebrities who continue to cast him in big projects, adding that the #MeToo movement will not reach India unless people continue to ignore what happened to her on the sets of Horn OK Please 10 years ago.

"Akshay Kumar has made few films with Nana Patekar in last eight years and Rajinikanth also recently worked with him (in Kaala)... If such big stars will keep working with these culprits then there's no hope for any movement to happen," she told Zoom TV.

She also added that most actors in Bollywood have an extremely efficient PR management which takes care of the information that goes into the public domain. Similarly, she adds, even though everyone would gossip about Patekar's alleged attitude towards women, no publication picked up the story.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 10:57 AM