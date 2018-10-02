Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of resorting to 'lies' to 'cover up and justify' attack on her car

Tanushree Dutta, who recently opened up about an alleged sexual harassment incident, that happened 10 years ago on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, accusing Nana Patekar of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour, and then sending goons to intimidate her, recently said in a statement that Nana Patekar had resorted to "lies" to "cover up" his deed.

The actress spoke about a video that has gone viral on social media, in which her car's windshield and side windows can be seen being broken, with the actress inside the vehicle. She said that the lie that is being circulated is that a person from Tanushree's side had instigated the attack, which led to an altercation between media and her, urging all to unearth the old footage from archives and go through them.

"The MNS party (who) were called to mob attack me. It was a lie to cover up and justify the heinous nature of the attack. That lie is still being perpetrated... Do not fall for that and get distracted." she said, as per the statement.

In a previous interview, Tanushree thwarted Rakesh Sarang's (director, Horn 'OK' Pleassss) claim that her demanded compensation to the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) were met, saying, "Not true. I got no settlement, not even my payment. Even if they edited me out of the film, I should have been paid. The doors were shut for me. Nana, the director, producer and Ganesh spun a web of lies."

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 10:58 AM