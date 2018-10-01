Nana Patekar's lawyer sends legal notice to Tanushree Dutta: 'We have denied allegations, asked for apology'

As a new video of Tanushree Dutta’s car being vandalised has gone viral, and as Dutta is in the process of putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend herself, Nana Patekar’s lawyer, Rajendra Shirodkar has sent a legal notice to Dutta claiming that the actress has levelled false accusations of sexual harassment against Patekar.

“A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” said Shirodkar, who, however, sounded surprised when Firstpost told him that many people, including a journalist, assistant director Shyni Shetty, and actress Daisy Shah (who was then assisting choreographer Ganesh Acharya on the film Horn Ok Pleasss) have corroborated and confirmed that the incident did happen.

“I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she (Tanushree) is talking about it now but she may be have some reasons to do it. Nana will come to town (Mumbai) today or tomorrow and address a press conference. Let him come back and talk, that is the best way to know. Tomorrow he should be definitely here,” added Shirodkar. He seemed to be in a hurry, and said he will update the media later as he was busy in court.

The latest actress to speak in favour of Dutta is Daisy Shah, who said that people should not call Dutta's act a publicity stunt. Shah said she did not know what was happening between Dutta, Patekar, the director and the choreographer. However, she corroborated bits of Dutta's account of the incident. "( In the midst of the commotion) Tanushree’s car’s wind shield had cracked and she had she had locked herself in the vanity van for almost 3-4 hours."

Recounting the incident, Dutta had told Firstpost in an interview, “I am giving you a minute by minute account of when I felt harassed, cornered and manipulated. I am showing the psychology of the people, who despite my complaint, decided to give me a super sleazy dance step. And when I walked out, they erupted in anger as their ego was hurt and they thought, 'How could she do this to us?' They could have made changes, worked around it, made me comfortable. I would have finished the song and the song would have got publicity. I would have been the star of the song. They would have got much more out of it. The movie ultimately didn’t release. The pressure they put on me to do that step — calling the goons, filing a counter FIR even before I could reach the cops — threw my parents and me in a hell hole. Our car was damaged so badly. I remember sitting inside and thinking whether we would reach home or a hospital”

Oct 01, 2018