Tanushree Dutta harassment row: New video of actress' car being vandalised goes viral

Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar has been dominating news ever since the actress spoke about the incident in a television interview. The alleged incident happened on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Please.

After Nana's alleged misconduct, Dutta walked out of the sets and locked herself in her vanity van. Soon, according to two eyewitnesses, several 'goons' started banging on the door of the van angrily. Dutta's parents arrived shortly at the scene in their car to take her home. However, according to the actress' account, several people from the crew started vandalising her vehicle, breaking the windshield in the process. Now, a video has emerged on the web that reportedly corroborates the actress' claims.

Posted on Facebook by NewsMO, the video shows a visibly upset Tanushree Dutta in the backseat of her car. An angry mob can be seen kicking and damaging her car while she makes some calls on her phones. An unidentified man dressed in an orange tee-shirt aggressively tugs at the windshield wipers aggressively before attempting to deflate the tyres.

#BollywoodMeToo – Our industry is made up of individuals. On one hand, the government hasn’t given any industry status and we’ve always lagged behind from taking a stand together: Filmmaker Akashdeep tells @k_navjyot on #SettingTheAgenda pic.twitter.com/7IvGbOwM7v — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 1, 2018

Although the video is being touted as actual footage shot soon after the alleged sexual harassment incident happened, its veracity remains uncertain. Firstpost has not been able to verify the authenticity of this video independently.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 11:54 AM