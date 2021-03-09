Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Looop Lapeta to release in theatres on 22 October
Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run.
Actor Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Looop Lapeta is set to release theatrically on 22 October.
Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of critically-acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run.
Looop Lapeta centres around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.
The 33-year-old Thappad actor took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the film with the release date.
Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021. ♾☺️ a comic thriller we rarely get ! @TahirRajBhasin @ellipsisentt @sonypicsfilmsin @vivekkrishnani @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @Aayush_BLM#AakashBhatia #LooopLapeta pic.twitter.com/tAgDMyKn6j
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 9, 2021
Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari.
The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa starting from November and wrapped up its schedule last month.
Apart from Looop Lapeta, Pannu will also be seen in mystery-thriller Haseen Dillruba, scheduled to release on Netflix, sports-drama Rashmi Rocket, the biopic on Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, titled Shabaash Mithu, and Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa.
Recently, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.
The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, was part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
