Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller Dobaaraa
Dobaaraa is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap's 2020 Netflix movie Choked.
Actor Taapsee Pannu has begun shooting for director Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller Dobaaraa.
The project marks the filmmaker-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, which had Kashyap on board as producer.
Pannu took to Instagram and posted a picture with the 48-year-old director, similar to the one they clicked on the sets of Manmarziyaan, three years ago.
Here is her post
Dobaaraa is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.
The film is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap's 2020 Netflix movie Choked. Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production are also producing.
Apart from Dobaaraa, Pannu has thriller Haseen Dillruba, sports-drama Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run, in the works.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
