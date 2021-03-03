Income Tax department raids premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films

Income Tax officials said the searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, Phantom Films, co-promoted by director Anurag Kashyap, and a talent hunt company as well as some others, officials said.

IT dept raids premises linked to actor Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap promoted Phantom Films and talent hunt company in Mumbai: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2021

The premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films, including Vikas Bahl, are also being covered, they said

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)