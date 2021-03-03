Income Tax department raids premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films
Income Tax officials said the searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, Phantom Films, co-promoted by director Anurag Kashyap, and a talent hunt company as well as some others, officials said.
.
They said the searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
Check out the news here
IT dept raids premises linked to actor Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap promoted Phantom Films and talent hunt company in Mumbai: Officials
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2021
The premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films, including Vikas Bahl, are also being covered, they said
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery due to a 'medical condition', actor shares on his blog
In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote he is going through some medical condition that has necessitated surgery.
Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar's AtrangiRe, directed by Aanand L Rai, to release in theatres on 6 August
AtrangiRe, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa, will feature Akshay Kumar in a "special role."
Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83 will release in theatres on 4 June
Ranveer Singh announced that 83 would simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.