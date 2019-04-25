Swamp Thing trailer: James Wan-produced DC Universe series is aesthetically similar to his horror films

The trailer for the first season of Swamp Thing was recently released. It follows CDC Doctor Abby Arcane as she returns to Louisiana, her home town to find that it has been threatened by an inexplicable plague. Swamp Thing features Derek Mears as the superhero, while Andy Bean plays the human counterpart Alec Holland.

The trailer is dark and macabre, almost bordering on the horror genre (something which is very aesthetically similar to executive producer James Wan's films). Initially confident, Abby is sure that there lies a scientific reasoning behind the strange goings-on in the swamp. But the incidents keep becoming more frequent and harder to ignore. It is then that she realises that she might be dealing with a phenomenon which is way more dangerous than any supernatural anomaly she initially considered it to be.

As part of a last-minute creative change, this season will comprise of 10 episodes instead of the initial order of 13, reports AV Club.

Swamp Thing will premiere on DC Entertainment's video-on-demand service, DC Universe, on 31 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 17:46:32 IST

