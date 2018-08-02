Sushant Singh Rajput denies starring in Aamir Khan, T-Series' Gulshan Kumar biopic Moghul

Sushant Singh Rajput has denied the reports that he has been approached to play the role of Gulshan Kumar in the late music legend's biopic Moghul. The actor's spokesperson issued a statement, "This has reference to the speculation stating that Sushant Singh Rajput is working in Mogul. These are completely baseless rumours. Sushant Singh Rajput is not associated with the film and we deny his involvement in the project."

After Akshay Kumar's exit from Aamir Khan-produced Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul due to differences over the script, it was reported that the makers offered Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor the role of the late music baron. In another development, DNA reported that Sushant Singh Rajput has also been approached for the project.

However, Bollyworm reports that Ranbir will not be a part of the Aamir Khan and Bhushan Kumar-produced venture. A source told the publication that the makers plan to start shooting in December this year or January 2019 and will be slated for a Christmas 2019 release. Ranbir does not have dates anymore as he is already onboard for Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next film.

The source also said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been approached now. He has read the script and shown interest. He might even give his nod and work out the modalities soon. This might be his next to next project."

Rajput is not new to biopics as he already has MS Dhoni: The Untold Story under his belt. He is currently filming the Hindi adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars titled Kizi aur Manny alongside debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The actor is also set to star in a yet-to-be-titled web series where he will play 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 10:42 AM