Sushant Singh Rajput to play real life characters Chanakya, APJ Abdul Kalam, Rabindranath Tagore in 12-part biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput is set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a series biopic.

The yet-to-be-titled project will celebrate the Indian geniuses spanning 2,000 years - from 540 BC to 2015 AD.

All 12 biopics will be part of season one.

It will be backed by Innsaei, a venture recently launched by Sushant along with his business partner Varun Mathur. This series to be launched soon and is one of the first five entertainment intellectual properties of Innsaei.

Commenting on the endeavour, Mathur said, "We are excited to bring to the audience a new series presenting the most magnificent stories of India. These 12 geniuses have made a paramount contribution in forming the India that we live in today. Sushant has always been extremely passionate about learning new things and following the philosophies of these people, hence, he decided to bring them to life on screen."

The series will be launched next year. Sushant is not new to biopics, having played former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a critically acclaimed Bollywood film. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story also featured actors Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher along with Rajput.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 18:10 PM