Fault in Our Stars remake starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjan Sanghi officially titled Kizie Aur Manny

The first look poster of Kizie Aur Manny – the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars — was unveiled on Monday as production officially begins in Jamshedpur with lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter by sharing the film's poster.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi... First look poster of #KizieAurManny... An official adaptation of #TheFaultInOurStars... Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Music by AR Rahman... Shoot starts today in Jamshedpur. pic.twitter.com/Xm7GgZzae9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

With the first look of the movie out, it looks like the leading stars share a great onscreen chemistry, just like the magic the lead pair in the original movie created. After the news of actress Sanjana getting finalised to star in the Hindi adaptation of the film went viral online, The Fault in Our Stars author John Green could not believe that the book was getting a Bollywood remake.

I can't believe this is happening. Amazing! ⚡️ “Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars confirms its female lead”https://t.co/3y8avVH8Fj — John Green (@johngreen) March 19, 2018

The film marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra while Sanjana will be seen as a leading actress for the first time as she earlier appeared in small roles, in movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey. Oscar winner AR Rahman will compose music for Kizie Aur Manny.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 13:31 PM