You are here:

Fault in Our Stars remake starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjan Sanghi officially titled Kizie Aur Manny

FP Staff

Jul,09 2018 13:10:30 IST

The first look poster of Kizie Aur Manny – the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars — was unveiled on Monday as production officially begins in Jamshedpur with lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter by sharing the film's poster.

With the first look of the movie out, it looks like the leading stars share a great onscreen chemistry, just like the magic the lead pair in the original movie created. After the news of actress Sanjana getting finalised to star in the Hindi adaptation of the film went viral online, The Fault in Our Stars author John Green could not believe that the book was getting a Bollywood remake.

The film marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra while Sanjana will be seen as a leading actress for the first time as she earlier appeared in small roles, in movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey. Oscar winner AR Rahman will compose music for Kizie Aur Manny.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 13:31 PM

tags: #AR Rahman #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Fault in Our Stars #John Green #Kizie Aur Manny #Sanjana Sanghi #Sushant Singh Raput

also see

Sushant Singh Rajput shares first look from Fault in Our Stars Hindi remake, tweets about 'new beginnings'

Sushant Singh Rajput shares first look from Fault in Our Stars Hindi remake, tweets about 'new beginnings'

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Is Deepika Padukone being considered for the Hindi remake of a hit Sridevi film from the 70s?

Is Deepika Padukone being considered for the Hindi remake of a hit Sridevi film from the 70s?