Akshay Kumar confirms exit from Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul, cites differences of script as reason

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar today confirmed that he walked out of Gulshan Kumar's biopic Mogul because of differences over the script.

Aamir Khan is producing the biopic with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Akshay was finalised last year to play the role of Kumar in the biopic and his look for the film was also unveiled.

But there were reports that the actor had walked out of the film.

"No I am not part of it. I am not doing it," Akshay said in an interview when asked about the status of Mogul.

"Script pe humari thodi baat.. (We did not agree on the script)," he added.

Rajinikanth's 2.0, where Akshay is in the role of the antagonist, is all set to release on 29 November this year after some delay.

The sci-fi film was to release in Diwali last year but was moved to January 26 and then once again to April.

"I am excited about the film. I am keeping my fingers crossed that it releases on November 29," Akshay said.

The Padman actor also quashed reports of him doing a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan that will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the sequel to Awara Pagal Deewana and the third part of Welcome and Hera Pheri.

He is currently busy promoting his next film Gold, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 15 August.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 18:31 PM