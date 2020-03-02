Suriya teams up with Singam director Hari for upcoming film titled Aruvaa; makers aim for a Diwali release

Suriya is teaming up with longtime collaborator Hari for his 39th film titled Aruvaa. Production house Studio Green, on Sunday, took to Twitter to announce the upcoming project. Aruvaa is Suriya and filmmaker Hari’s sixth film after Velu, Aaru, Singam, Singam II and Singam 3 (known as Si3).

The announcement states that the film is likely to go on floors in April and is expected to release this year in Diwali. Composer D Imman is roped in to score the music for Aruvaa.

Check out the announcement here

According to Indian Express, Suriya was supposed to work with ‘Siruthai’ Siva for his 39th film, but the project got pushed since Siva is currently filming Annaatthe with superstar Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles. Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum, has served as the action director. The project is bankrolled by Suriya’s banner, 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Early last week, Oscar-winning film producer Monga said she plans to make a Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru. The producer said she is always looking to "diversify" and "opening new channels" as a creative person. "We will do the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. We are working on it, so it is still too early to say whether we will go with the same cast and crew or not," Monga said.

Soorarai Pottru is slated to release on 9 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 11:38:55 IST