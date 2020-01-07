Soorarai Pottru teaser: Suriya tries to pursue his entrepreneurial dream in Sudha Kongara's drama

A teaser for Suriya's upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru, was unveiled on 7 January. Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, known for films like Saala Khadoos (2016) and Guru (2017), will see Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.

Suriya's voiceover describes how he was labelled as a "crazy" person when he decided to leave home with just Rs 6000 and start his own airline. He plays an air force officer named Nedumaaran Rajangam, who overcomes failures and ridicule to achieve his dream.

The protagonist also has a terrible temper, as seen in the teaser, where he almost strangles a government officer, who tells him that even someone like Ratan Tata could not start an airline in their town, implying that the young entrepreneur would definitely fail.

Watch the teaser here

The makers had recently shared a second look of Suriya from the film.

Here is the image

According to Indian Express, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Music director and actor GV Prakash has composed the music for the film. Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum, has served as the action director. The project is bankrolled by Suriya’s banner, 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Suriya's last two releases, Selvaraghavan’s NGK and KV Anand’s Kaappaan, did not fare well at the box-office. He also has a film with Viswasam fame director Siruthai Siva in the pipeline, which is scheduled to take off next year, and will be produced by Studio Green.

Soorarai Pottru is expected to hit cinemas this summer.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 17:35:27 IST